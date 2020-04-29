Beshear stressed that it's important that the state not open up in such a way that it causes a second spike of cases, a common occurrence in pandemics.
Beshear went over a list of 10 rules that he said will apply to every group that is planning to reopen, including such things as continuing to allow telework when possible; opening gradually, in phases; doing daily onsite temperature checks; providing access to personal protective gear if needed; maintaining and enforcing social distancing; and making special accommodations for those who need it, such as those who do not have child care or who are over 60 with underlying health conditions.
He said it's also important to have immediate testing of those who show up to work with a temperature, and systems for tracing contacts of those who test positive for the coronavirus.
The big day is May 11, when nonessential manufacturing, construction companies, and vehicle and vessel dealerships can open, Beshear said. Auto and boat dealers will be doing business differently, he said; for example, test drives will have to be done solo.
In addition, he said professional services will be allowed to open, at 50% of the staff, and pet grooming and boarding will be allowed to resume, but with no person-to-person contact.
Beshear also announced that horse racing will be allowed to open on May 11, starting with Churchill Downs — but with no fans. "I will tell you that this is one of the most detailed plans that we have seen," he said.
On May 20, Beshear said retail could reopen and churches could hold in-person services, both at a reduced capacity. He said they are working on what this will look like, noting that it will likely be a percentage of the occupancy that is allowed in the facilities.
"All of this is contingent on being able to keep social distancing, on the type of cleaning that needs to occur," he said. At churches, he said they would be working with them to make plans to allow other services, like Sunday school.
On May 25, "provided the virus is where we think it will be at that stage," he said social gathering of 10 people or less will be allowed, with social distancing and masking where necessary.
"We want you to know that we think this is possible, but it is all contingent on all of us doing this right, on making sure that we don't see a spike in the virus, but there is at least a light I hope you see at the end of the tunnel where we can get together a little more," he said.
Barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses and similar services will also be allowed to open on May 25.
He also said restaurants would not be able to open in phase I, noting that the state was working with the industry to figure out how to open them safely. He said day cares will also not be allowed to open in this phase because it increases the contacts to a level that is not acceptable to contain the spread of the virus.
He said gyms, movies, campgrounds and youth sports are scheduled to open in phase II. As for youth sports, he said he is hopeful some of these sports can resume in June or July. "Public pools will not be in phase I or phase II," he said.
He said summer camps will not open in phase I, and it will be hard to open them in phase II.
Bottom line, Beshear said healthy-at-home and social distancing are still the key, especially as the state reopens the economy. "So healthy-at-work doesn't stop being healthy-at-home," he said.
Asked about why Kentucky is behind Tennessee and other states in testing capacity, Beshear said the good news is that Kentucky did 14,239 test, which shows the state is scaling up.
He added that one of the differences between Kentucky and Tennessee is the amount of private testing from large health care companies that are in Tennessee.
"I believe Tennessee, about 5% of their total testing is being done by the government, that's a rough number, maybe 5.5%. With us, it's over 30%," he said.
He said the state hopes to see more private sector testing, noting that would increase the state's capacity much faster. He said the rates of testing are promising and that they compare well to other states, whether that is the total number or the percentage.
A University of Kentucky study estimates that without Beshear's restrictions on economic activity, the state would have had 10 times more coronavirus inflections and and 2,000 more deaths than it did through last week.
"What’s really interesting is that the study was authored by professors at the UK Institute for the Study of Free Enterprise, which is funded by the Koch Foundation and home to the same free-market philosophy that advocates reopening the economy without delay," writes Linda Blackford, who runs the opinion page of the Lexington Herald-Leader.
Study co-author Aaron Yelowitz, an economics professor, told Blackford, “What we do is we look at data and follow it where it goes. If the data told us something different, we would have written a different paper, but the data very clearly spoke to the fact that social distancing and the stay at home orders really do matter.”
“These results suggest that Kentucky policymakers should be cautious when opening up the economy. Returning to partial restrictions without a broader shelter-in-place directive may not be enough to contain the spread of the virus,” Courtemanche said in a UK news release. “However, the public health benefits from strong social distancing restrictions need to continue to be weighed against the massive economic losses that disproportionately affect low-wage sectors of the economy.”
Asked about the study, Beshear said, "This is what we were seeing in our data, but I want to say it indicates that healthy-at-home gets the credit. I don't get the credit; everybody out there, every Kentuckian gets the credit for being willing to do what it takes."
He added, "I don't know of any other state that people have come together iin the way that we have seen, that have followed a set of restrictions and have stayed calm in the midst of a worldwide pandemic. It's everybody out theres work that has this result. Now we've got to keep it going forward. That is our challenge. Making sure that as we change the restrictions a little to be healthy at work, if we can follow them just as well we can have those good results. So let's make sure that we keep that up."
In other coronavirus news Wednesday:
- Beshear reported there have been 184 new COVID-19 cases today, with the top three counties for cases being Jefferson, with 60 cases; Warren, with 50 cases; and Daviess, with 16 cases.
- 10 more Kentuckians have died from COVID-19. They include five deaths in Jefferson County, including four men, 58, 72, 84, and 94, and one woman, 66; a 56-year-old man from Warren County; two from Grayson County, a 96-year-old man and a 101-year-old woman; a 94-year-old man from Jackson County; and a 94-year-old woman from Hopkins County.
- Beshear announced 29 more long-term care residents and eight more staffers have tested positive for covid-19, along with 18 new deaths. To date, there have been 693 residents and 302 staffers to test positve for COVID-19, 119 resident deaths and 1 staff death from it. Click here for a list of facilities with confirmed cases and deaths.
- Beshear said again that the priority this week is to take care of all of the March unemployment insurance applications that have not yet been taken care of. He said there are still 29,000 unanswered claims, noting that many of them have verification issues. He encouraged anyone who has not gotten their unemployment yet to make sure they are answering their phones and checking their e-mails, including their spam.
- Beshear said the four Kroger COVID-19 drive-through testing locations did about 950 test Wednesday in Louisville, Lexington, Bowling Green and Owensboro locations. He said this week testing runs through Friday in Louisville, Lexington and Bowling Green and through Thursday in Owensboro. Next week, Kroger will do testing in Louisville, Lexington and Bowling Green, with a new testing site in Ashland. He added that the portals are open to sign up at these locations, and that it is open to everyone. Click here to see all of the drive-thru locations in Kentucky.
- Inmates at the Green River Correctional Complex in Central City are asking judges to order their release, while some of their lawyers accuse the warden of “cruel and unusual punishment,” Louisville's WDRB reports. The prison has about 900 inmates, two of whom have died of covid-19; Beshear said 250 have been tested, and all will be by Friday. Before the mass testing began, 43 had tested positive, as well as 28 employees.
- A preliminary study of the drug remdesivir shows that it can speed recovery from covid-19 and lessen its severity. "What it has proven is that drug can block this virus," said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which is doing the study. Dr. Sanjay Gupta said on CNN, "It's the best news in terms of a therapeutic that I think we've heard in some time." However, it made no statistical difference in the death rate.
- The Wall Street Journal reports on the race for a coronavirus vaccine, reporting that Pfizer Inc. will begin testing of its experimental vaccine in the U.S. as early as next week.
- Kentucky nursing homes struggle to purchase personal protective equipment, such as masks and gloves, Deborah Yetter reports in detail for the Louisville Courier Journal., which published the story April 22 and in its print edition April 27. Signature HealthCare, which operates 41 nursing homes in the state, said its PPE costs have risen 200%.
- The Tyson Foods plant in Henderson County will shut down for cleaning, after 71 employees tested positive for the coronavirus. The Perdue Farms plant in Ohio County also reported a number of cases, and more than 200 employees at meatpacking facilities across the state have tested positive," the Lexington Herald-Leader reports. "Kentucky has at least 26 USDA-inspected meat processors, according to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. Fearing that meat processing plants across the country may shut down over the health concerns, President Donald Trump ordered them to remain open Tuesday."
- Kentucky and Ohio are "not even close" to the amount of virus testing to safely reopen the economy, Dan Horn reports for the Cincinnati Enquirer, citing recent studies.
- The left-leaning Kentucky Center for Economic Policy has released a detailed report titled, "Lessons from the Great Recession: Kentucky and Other States Need More Federal Relief." Jason Bailey says the lessons are: Federal aid to states works, and should be robust and last until full recovery; without such aid, state budget cuts drag the economy further; now, such cuts can hinder the responses of Medicaid, public health, mental health, first responders and more.
- The University of Texas Health Science Center has created a covid-19 dashboard with state and global data. A news release says the site not only provides information on the number of cases and deaths, but also shows processed data instead of raw numbers.
- New provisional death statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that total deaths are likely higher than the reported statistics capture, The New York Times reports.
- Costco Wholesale announced that it will require customers to wear masks as of Monday, and admit only one member per card in Kentucky, Puerto Rico and El Paso, Texas. Elsewhere, it is allowing two members per card; it did not explain the difference. It said stores would have a special hour, 9-10 a.m., for members over 60 and those with disabilities.
- "Covid-19 patients are reporting the terrible second week of symptoms they experience," The Washington Post reports. "People who seem to be handling the infection well suddenly suffer the most severe reactions in days five through 10. There is little consensus among doctors and experts about why that period seems to be so dangerous."
- The Post also reports that scientists know ways to help stop viruses from spreading on airplanes, but too late for this pandemic: "It is a problem of biology, physics and pure proximity, with airflow, dirty surfaces and close contact with other travelers all at play."
- CNBC reports that JetBlue will require passengers to wear masks; American Airlines and Delta Air Lines will require employees to wear masks and will provide them for passengers; and United Air Lines requires masks for its flight attendants, as does Jet Blue and Frontier Airlines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.