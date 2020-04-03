Gov. Andy Beshear put the need for social distancing to fight COVID-19 in stark terms Friday, displaying a chart that said poor compliance with his orders could cost 11,000 Kentuckians their lives.
The chart resembled others he has shown, but was the first one specific to Kentucky, and he said, "As the days go by I'm going to show you other projections. . . . Your choices could save 11,000 people."
One line on previous charts, but not on Beshear's, is a horizontal marker showing the capacity limits of the health care system. His orders are designed to flatten the bell-shaped curve that pandemics follow, so the number of cases doesn't exceed the system's capacity. But that also means the restrictions that began in mid-March could last longer, and his projection of 2,000 deaths with strict compliance was for three months.
"If we're going through May, it's working," he said at his daily press conference. "If we have really great success we may be at it a little bit longer." He said that as the curve subsides, restrictions could be relaxed gradually. At another point, he said, "We know we're gonna be at this for weeks or months."
Beshear did not say how his numbers were calculated. The latest projection for Kentucky from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington says the state's most likely peak for deaths and hospital-bed needs is May 17, with a curve that largely subsides by late June. Its likeliest number of deaths is 821, but like all projections it suffers from limited data; it says the possible number of deaths on the peak day ranges from one to 37.
Health Commissioner Steven Stack said on KET's "Coronavirus Update" Friday night that the IHME projections "seem to me to be more optimistic than a number of other sources that are publicly available."
Beshear reported six more deaths Friday, for a total of 37, and 90 more confirmed cases, for a total of 831. "We are not escalating every day," he said. "I believe that’s directly attributable to the steps that we’re taking, and your hard work . . . 90 will become a small number moving into the future [but] it's better news at least than many are having."
Kentucky Health News is an independent news service of the Institute for Rural Journalism and Community Issues, based in the School of Journalism and Media at the University of Kentucky, with support from the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.