Gov. Andy Beshear addressed child care, public pools, masks and the state budget at his press conference Thursday.
Child care wasn't one of the businesses listed among those that can come back online May 11 in Phase 1 of plans to reopen Kentucky's economy.
"Some say they can't work if they don't have child care," Beshear said, "but if we reopened child care right now, we couldn't be healthy at work.
"If you have a family of four and are healthy at home, you could have a total number of contacts of 144. With day cares the contacts could be over 1,000. We're trying to figure out how to have child care and we don't have contact numbers grow exponentially."
Businesses that can open May 11, if they follow specific safety guidelines, are manufacturing, construction, vehicle and vessel dealerships, professional services, horse racing (no fans), and dog grooming/boarding.
Retail stores and houses of worship can open on May 20. Businesses that can open on May 25 are barbers, salons, cosmetology businesses and similar services, and there can be no larger than 10-person social gatherings beginning May 25.
One place people won't be gathering is at public pools. Dr. Steven Stack, Kentucky public health commissioner, said pools will remain closed through June.
"It's not just the pool water," Stack said, "but it's almost impossible to have a whole bunch of kids and people there and not have them socializing and violating social distancing."
Beshear said all communal pools, such as private clubs and apartment pools, fall under this order.
Come May 11, everyone is expected to wear a mask in public.
Beshear said a person doesn't have to wear a mask if it causes a health issue.
"There's no fine, no one's getting arrested," he said, "but it's something we need to do."
Beshear said the state budget has taken a big hit because of the coronavirus pandemic, and that all 50 governors are urging the federal government to assist state and local governments.
He said he would talk more about the situation at Friday's press conference.
Beshear announced there were 174 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a state total of 4,708. There were also five new deaths, bringing the state total to 240.
Locally, there have been 13 total cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County. Eleven patients have recovered and two cases are active, according to the Franklin County Health Department.
There have been a total of 56,511 tests for COVID-19 given in Kentucky. The state has seen 1,375 people hospitalized with the disease, and there are currently 330 people in the hospital.
There have been 1,675 people who have recovered from COVID-19.
In long-term care facilities, there have been 727 residents and 307 staff members with confirmed cases and 122 deaths.
Beshear said he wouldn't have a press conference Saturday but would resume the conferences on Sunday.
