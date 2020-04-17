Gov. Andy Beshear talked about reopening the state during his daily press conference Friday, going over President Donald Trump's plan to reopen the economy and benchmarks the state has set following the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's a public health document," Beshear said about Trump's plan, "and when you look at it, our approach is much in line with the White House."
Phase One of the White House plan calls for a downward trajectory in cases within a 14-day period, that hospitals can treat all patients without crisis care and have robust testing programs in place for at-risk health care workers.
Beshear said there could be some reopening of the state by early May but that any reopening would be gradual.
The state's benchmarks for reopening include the number and rate of new cases, increased testing capacity and contact tracing, personal protective equipment availability, ability to protect at-risk populations, follow social distancing and comply with CDC guidelines on large gatherings and preparedness to deal with a possible future spike.
Social distancing, wearing a mask in public and teleworking when possible are urged once the state reopens.
Beshear said the state had 134 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 2,522. There were eight new deaths, including two 8-year-olds in Jefferson County, for a total of 137.
Beshear alluded to a protest Friday outside the Capitol by people who want the state reopened immediately.
"There's a light at the end of the tunnel," he said, "and when we come out of it, we'll come out of it stronger.
"With all the noise out there, we are more committed than we've ever been."
