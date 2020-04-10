If you choose to attend a mass gathering this weekend, you will be required by law to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Gov. Andy Beshear on Friday announced the new executive order to cut down on the spread of COVID-19 after several churches across the state announced plans to defy a prior Beshear order banning mass gatherings to celebrate Easter on Sunday.
“This is the only way we can make sure your decision doesn’t kill someone else,” Beshear said.
Kentucky State Police will take photos of license plates at mass gatherings and give that information to local health departments, Beshear added. Then health department representatives will go to the offenders' homes to notify them they are required to self-quarantine for two weeks.
“Folks, we shouldn’t have to do this,” Beshear said.
Beshear clarified that this does not apply to drive-in services at houses of worship as long as those drive-in services follow social distancing guidelines. He said the order applies to any mass gathering, not just ones at houses of worship.
On Friday, Beshear announced 242 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 1,693.
The death toll also rose to 90 with 11 new deaths reported.
As of Friday, there were eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County, at least four patients had recovered and no deaths had been reported.
