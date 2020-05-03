Gov. Andy Beshear was back at his daily press conference Sunday, one day after the Kentucky Freedom Rally drew hundreds of people protesting the steps Beshear has taken during the coronavirus pandemic.
“All I ask is if you disagree, do it safely and that you make sure the people who are there would be protected,” Beshear said when asked about the demonstration. “What I heard is there were speakers, leaders, even state representatives and senators asking people to take off their masks, telling people that social distancing is optional, and one even said they would not take a vaccine.
“That’s reckless. This is a worldwide pandemic that can kill so many. It’s OK if you disagree, but if you’re a leader people listen to, be responsible in how you do it.”
Beshear was asked whether anyone at the protest will be cited.
“We’ll see about steps that are gong to be taken,” he said. “In this job you do the best you can to try to protect people, try to make best decision in each circumstance to not encourage more people to do something that is dangerous.”
Beshear announced 173 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 from Saturday, including one in Franklin County. Brittany Parker, deputy director of the Franklin County Health Department, said the department had not received confirmation of any new cases.
There were also five new deaths on Saturday, bringing the state total to 253.
Sunday’s numbers, which Beshear said were based on few reports because of how labs report results, had 80 new cases for a statewide total of 5,130. There were no deaths.
