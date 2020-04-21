The state saw its largest number of COVID-19 deaths in the past two weeks on Tuesday. Gov. Andy Beshear said at his daily press briefing that 17 Kentuckians — 13 from long-term care facilities — died from the coronavirus.
“Seventeen is a hard number to take,” Beshear said. “They’re more than ages, genders and counties, but that’s what I have to list for you every day.
“Let’s make sure we are doing everything we can to avoid days like today.”
Statewide there were 177 new cases reported, bringing the total to 3,192 out of 33,328 people tested.
“Two days ago we had out largest number (of confirmed cases) to date, but we are really looking at averages,” Beshear said.
“We have, in fact, likely plateaued. We aren’t on the increase and we’re not really on the decrease.”
There are currently 286 patients hospitalized and 165 in intensive care units. A total of 1,266, or 40%, have recovered from the virus.
In Franklin County, the health department has confirmed 12 cases — including one new case, a 32-year-old female who is self-isolating, on Tuesday. Nine local victims have recovered.
Beshear said the good news is it appears Kentuckians have flattened the curve, or “cut the top off the muffin,” but he warned about the possibility of another spike in new cases.
“Avoiding a second spike will reopen our economy sooner,” he said, adding he has assembled a task force to examine businesses proposals for reopening.
Task force members include Beshear’s Chief of Staff LaTasha Buckner; Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray; Economic Development Cabinet Secretary Larry Hayes; and Labor Cabinet Secretary Larry Roberts.
“We will be meeting this week with mayors and county judge-executives. We want input and back and forth,” Buckner said. “We want to be doing this the best way, not just the quickest way.”
The group will focus on how businesses plan to incorporate social distancing; the availability of face masks and gloves for employees; how those in the vulnerable population will be treated; how positive cases and contact tracing will work; and how much sick leave employees will be offered.
Businesses are asked to visit healthyatwork.ky.gov to submit proposals.
