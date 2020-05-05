Bondurant

Be watching and listening for the final Bondurant Middle School Caravan of the school year.

Weather permitting, teachers and staff will be heading out to westside neighborhoods starting at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The route starts on Green Wilson Road in Farmdale to Farmers Lane and down KY 151 to Huntington Woods. From there the caravan will hit Bittersweet in South Benson to Evergreen Road, then Benson Reserve to Bridgeport Road.

After passing by Bridgeport Apartments, the parade will continue to Louisville Road on to Vicki Way and into Hunters Trace where it will snake down Donna Drive, Carla Court and Sharon Road before heading to Willowcrest and finally Cardwell Lane.

