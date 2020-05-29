Of the two Frankfort long-term care facilities that have reported at least one confirmed case of COVID-19, Bradford Square Care and Rehabilitation Center is the only one reporting zero active cases as of Friday.
Lori Mayer, a spokesperson for Bradford Square, told The State Journal on Friday that the facility had one case of COVID-19 on April 23. The patient’s recovery was confirmed on May 3 after two negative COVID-19 tests.
"We were in constant communication with the local and state health departments during this time," Mayer added. "... Since that time, we have completed full house screening with all negative results two weeks ago. We have also continued with Zoom calls for the families twice a week to keep them up to date."
Bradford Square is located at 1040 U.S. 127 South.
On Thursday, Frankfort Rehabilitation and Care spokesperson Ashley German told The State Journal the facility currently has three active cases in residents. Those residents are in isolation and being monitored 24/7.
"Out of an abundance of caution, residents with any symptoms that could be related to COVID-19 are being treated as if positive,” German said.
According to German, comprehensive COVID-19 testing was completed at the facility on May 21 and 22.
Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation is located at 117 Old Soldiers Lane.
As of Friday, there have been 35 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County since the pandemic began, according to the Franklin County Health Department. There are 18 active cases and 17 patients have recovered. Only five of the county’s COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized, with two patients requiring a stay in the intensive care unit.
Two of the confirmed 35 cases are positive antibody tests, meaning the person had the virus in the past. No one has died due to complications from the virus in Franklin County as of Friday afternoon.
If you have a loved one in a long-term care facility that is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, the facility has likely already notified you or you will be notified soon, officials said.
“Franklin County LTC facilities are continuing to work diligently to ensure the safety of staff and residents,” according to a Thursday FCHD press release. “These facilities are applauded for their fast reaction and thorough testing of both staff and residents to help contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among our most vulnerable populations."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.