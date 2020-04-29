Frankfort is one of six cities across the state that two Kentucky Air National Guard C-130s will fly over on Friday as part of Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to COVID-19 response efforts.

The flyover will start at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base in Louisville at 3 p.m. and the plane is expected to be over the Capitol in Frankfort around 3:14 p.m., before continuing on to Bluegrass Community and Technical College in Lexington at 3:20 p.m.

“It is a privilege for the men and women of the Kentucky Air National Guard to provide a ‘thank you’ to the first responders, essential personnel and all military service members providing support and resources during this time,” said Col. David Mounkes, commander of the 123rd Airlift Wing.

Operation American Resolve

The C-130s are due to flyover the Pikeville Medical Center at 3:50 p.m. and Owensboro Community and Technical College at 5:06 p.m. and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital at 5:08 p.m. before heading back to Louisville and over Shawnee Park at 5:27 p.m. and a downtown flyby for the University of Louisville Medical Center at 5:28 p.m.

“We salute all Americans serving on the frontlines in our combat against COVID-19, and we hope all Kentuckians feel a sense of pride and connectedness when they see their C-130s flying overhead,” Mounkes added.

Operation American Resolve is comprised of a series of flyovers in major cities to demonstrate the United States Air Force’s continued readiness during COVID-19, while saluting American heroes on the forefront of the fight. The flyover is intended to lift morale during a time of severe health and economic impacts that have resulted from COVID-19.

