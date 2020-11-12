Candlelight.jpg
Editor's note: This story has been updated to correct that Candlelight Weekend is still planned but some activities have been been canceled.
 
Candlelight Weekend is still on, but merchants, restaurants and shoppers must comply with health and safety guidelines.
 
According to Downtown Frankfort Inc. President Rene' True, shops and restaurants will be open for business for the annual tradition.
 
"We know everyone is confused about the upcoming Candlelight Weekend and we want to clarify," DFI posted on Facebook later in the day. "Candlelight Weekend is (not exactly) canceled."
 
A letter from Mayor Bill May directing the City to follow the governor's Red Zone Reduction Recommendations led to many of the festivities — such as carriage rides, the holiday train exhibit and events that encourage crowds to congregate — to be canceled. 
 
However, a few downtown merchants incorrectly posted on social media that the entire event had been canceled. But True told The State Journal on Thursday morning that the 40th annual Candlelight Weekend will continue.
 
"We urge you to follow all CDC guidelines but also ask for you to support our downtown merchants and restaurants. This could mean shopping virtually with our retailers or picking up curbside food at our restaurants," True said. "Whatever you do, we hope you will stay safe and continue enjoying our downtown."
 
The Red Zone Reduction Recommendations include:
  • Employers should allow employees to work from home when possible
  • Government offices that do not provide critical services need to operate virtually
  • Reduce in-person shopping; order online or pickup curbside as much as possible
  • Order takeout; avoid dining in restaurants or bars
  • Prioritize businesses that follow and enforce the mask mandate and other guidelines
  • Reschedule, postpone or cancel public events
  • Do not host or attend gatherings of any size
  • Avoid non-essential activities outside your home
  • Reduce overall activity and contacts, and follow existing guidance, including the “10 Steps to Defeat COVID-19”
There will be signage requiring that people mask up and socially distance. CapCity Communications' van will be downtown playing holiday music.
 
For a list of retailers and restaurants, visit the DFI website at https://www.downtownfrankfort.com/our-downtown.html

