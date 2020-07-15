Public school districts are scrambling to lay out their plans for reopening, but a Frankfort private school is offering a slightly different approach.
Private schools usually have smaller classes anyway, but Frankfort’s Capital Day School will reduce its admission down to about 10 children per classroom and one class per grade when it reopens Aug 12.
“The goal behind keeping classrooms separate is to aid in contact tracing,” said Beth McDonald, the head of school.
All students' temperatures will be checked by a staff member at their vehicles before entering the buildings.
McDonald said the private school has an advantage when dealing with challenges like transportation and food because it doesn’t have buses or a cafeteria.
“Most lunches will take place in the classroom,” she said. “Those lunching in the multipurpose room will be grouped by class and properly distanced and the room sanitized to follow safety expectations.”
Common areas will be sanitized between classes and teachers and students enrolled in first grade and above will be required to wear a cloth face mask when arriving on campus.
McDonald said that in third grade and up, students will be issued Chromebooks and taught “Google Classroom” so that “in the event that we are ordered to close the campus, we will continue with virtual learning” without missing a beat.
She said if the school is ordered to close, parents under contract will be expected to fulfill their payments, but “services will continue during these times.”
The school hasn’t yet determined if it will have after-school care, but McDonald said they would have to keep the grade separation policy in place and are “awaiting a response from Team Kentucky before making that determination.”
