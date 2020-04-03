Castle & Key
Buy Now

Castle & Key

Castle & Key Distillery is producing and distributing free hand sanitizer to first responders, health departments, hospital systems, community centers and industry partners.

“We know there is a need for hand sanitizer today, and ongoing, and we are going to help. We are thankful to be in a position to make a meaningful contribution to this effort,” said founders Will Arvin and Wesley Murry.

On Friday all of the distillery’s bottling and processing capacity had been converted to producing hand sanitizer, starting with a volume of 2,000 gallons per day.

Arvin and Murry credit the quick "pivot" to “our amazing team who largely set up this process and supply chain remotely.”

Essential businesses and organizations looking to receive hand sanitizer or for corporate sales can email Castle & Key at hand.sanitizer@castleandkey.com for more information.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription