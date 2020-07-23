Good Shepherd logo

Good Shepherd School starts Aug. 12 with in-person instruction five days a week.

That’s the same as last year, but there are plenty of changes being made because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re doing everything the guidelines tell us to do,” said Michele Ulrich, principal at Good Shepherd.

“I think we’re in a great place. We have thoroughly thought this out. “           

The changes begin before students even enter the building. Their temperatures will be taken when they pull up to the school and before they leave their vehicles, and there will be staggered dropoffs at different doors.

Recess will also be staggered so there won’t be a large number of children on the playground at the same time.

No more than three people may be in the front office at a time, and parents will not be permitted to walk their children to class.

Social distancing will be observed, and floors and hallways are being marked to maintain six feet of distance.

Masks will be worn while moving in the hallways and when six feet of distance can’t be maintained. Preschoolers and kindergartners won’t have to wear masks.

Face shields have been purchased for teachers, who have the option of wearing a mask or a mask with a face shield.

The after-care program will be in one area, not all through the building. Students and teachers have to be out of the building by 4 p.m., when deep cleaning will begin each day. After-care participants must be out by 5:30 p.m., after which that area will be deep cleaned.

“We’ve worked with the health department,” Ulrich said. “If we have any questions, we call them.”

All drinking fountains have been replaced with water stations to refill water bottles, and all rugs in the building have been removed.

Pre-schoolers will have lunch in their room while grades K-8 will eat in the cafeteria, which is large enough to maintain social distancing.

Hand sanitizer will be available in every room, and throughout the day teachers will be wiping down desks and other surfaces students have touched.

Morning announcements and prayer will be given through the intercom system into every classroom.

“The plans we’re making, we’ve been making since March,” said Ulrich, referring to the time when schools closed because of the pandemic. “It’s been a long process, and it hasn’t been easy.

“I’m excited to open up, and the teachers can’t wait either. They want to be back in the classroom with a routine and instruction.”

