When the coronavirus pandemic hit Kentucky and Gov. Andy Beshear issued a state order banning mass gatherings, West Frankfort Church of God, like most churches in the state, went to livestreaming its Sunday services on Facebook.
With Easter this Sunday, the church has changed plans, twice.
West Frankfort Church of God, on Louisville Road, will have a parking lot Easter service on Saturday at 4 p.m. The service was originally scheduled for Sunday but was moved to Saturday because of the forecast for rain on Easter.
“We have, since the middle of March, been livestreaming on Facebook,” said Steve Kirkland, the church's pastor. “My wife and I go to the sanctuary and do the service from there, so people can still see the church.
“We do that with services on Sundays and Wednesdays, and I do devotionals throughout the week on Facebook.”
Saturday’s service will take place in the church parking lot and adhere to Beshear’s mandates for social distancing.
There can be just one family per car, no one can get out of their cars during the service, and the cars must be parked at least 6 feet apart.
There will be a sound system with two speakers in the parking lot. There will also be a couple of attendants. One will hand out individual packets of communion components that have been sanitized, and another will have a bucket to take the collection.
“It has been very challenging to stay connected with everybody,” said Kirkland, who has been the church's pastor since September. “You think everyone is on social media, but I would guess up to 50% of our congregation is not on social media.
“I try to call everyone once a week, but that’s not the same. This is the first time we’ve had a parking lot service, and hopefully it will be well attended.”
Pastor Leslie Whitlock, the senior pastor at First Corinthian Baptist Church, gave thought to serving communion on Easter.
Among his ideas were having people drive by to receive it while he wore protective gear or delivering communion to people’s homes and leaving it outside their doors.
In the end, Whitlock decided against serving communion.
First Corinthian Baptist Church will livestream its Easter service on Facebook, just as it’s been doing with its services for about a month.
“The best thing to do right now is stay home and watch on Facebook,” Whitlock said. “We’ll share the Lord’s Supper when we can be together and get back in church.”
St. Paul United Methodist Church has also been livestreaming its Sunday services and will do the same for Easter.
“Easter is a special day for Christians,” said Stephen Fincher, pastor at St. Paul UMC. “It’s the most important day on the Christian calendar, but we all have to stay safe and honor life.”
Fincher said the church plans to have an Easter service whenever people are allowed to return to church.
“We’ll celebrate Easter Sunday,” he said. “We’ll sing some songs, I’ll preach. Thematically it will be an Easter service, but when we can all get together again, we’re going to have a second Easter.”
When churches started livestreaming last month in response to the coronavirus pandemic, First Christian Church had a head start.
“We have been, for 30-plus years, having a live broadcast of our service at 10:45 a.m. on Cable 10,” said Rev. Dr. John Opsata, senior minister at First Christian, “and when they went to HD we were available on 510.”
In 2018 the church also started livestreaming its services on Facebook.
Those outlets will be the way people can watch the church’s Easter service.
“There has been some disappointment, of course,” Opsata said about not being able to celebrate Easter in person, “but we’re getting a lot of affirmation for what we’re doing.”
Those who have been at the church for the services have been Opsata, Associate Minister Rev. Meredith Siler, organist Dr. Bob Blair, two technicians and a quartet of singers that includes Opsata.
“Even though it’s downsized, we try to bring all the energy that we’d have if the pews were full,” Opsata said. “We’ll have a service at 10:45 on Easter. We may have a solo or two, I’ll preach, and we’ll have Holy Communion.
“We encourage people to celebrate Easter in their homes.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.