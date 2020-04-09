Continue practicing social distancing.
That is the message local leaders are sending to churches that plan on hosting drive-in Easter services this weekend.
“I know that many people are disappointed that church services will not be able to occur as normal. However, it is absolutely critical that everyone stays healthy and well and that, unfortunately, means we cannot gather in churches and risk making others sick,” said Frankfort Mayor Bill May.
“We would hate to be investigating the spread of COVID-19 next week throughout your religious institution as has happened in other counties,” added Franklin County Health Department Public Health Director Judy Mattingly.
The health department in partnership with the Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management, Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells and May are reminding faith-based leaders to take the necessary measures to protect their congregations.
Those steps include:
• Cars must remain 6 feet apart in the parking lot. This may require additional cones, parking in every other parking spot, etc.
• No one is to get out of their cars at any time during the service. This includes no lawn chairs, windows rolled down, opened hatches or sitting on tailgates.
• One family per car. Only one family, who lives under the same roof, in a car.
• No drive-through, prepackaged or communion plates to be passed among attendees. Encourage attendees to bring their own crackers and juice.
• No passing of tithe plates. Encourage individuals to mail in their tithes, develop an online giving option, etc.
• Signage must provide clear directions detailing the instructions above.
“Easter is a special time for worship. However, COVID-19 has put us in an abnormal situation,” Wells said. “Please follow the guidelines that the health department and Gov. Andy Beshear have established. A big thanks to all for practicing safety measures to save lives.”
