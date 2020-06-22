city logo

The City of Frankfort hopes to use a portion of its federal COVID-19 relief funds to help small businesses.

On Friday, City Manager Keith Parker told the Frankfort City Commission during a special meeting on the fiscal 2020-21 budget that the city has received nearly $2 million in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds.

Within the proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget, Parker suggested $500,000 be set aside to aid Frankfort small businesses negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Helping small businesses is something the city commission has discussed since March.

On Monday, Parker told The State Journal the application procedure and other guidelines on how the funds will be distributed will be discussed by the city commission at a future meeting.

The city is also looking into applying for a reimbursement from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to cover medical supplies and materials needed to address the COVID-19 pandemic. The Emergency Management budget is $700,000 higher than the current fiscal year, but Parker said most of it is eligible for reimbursement by FEMA. 

