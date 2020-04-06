So much garbage (copy)

Starting Tuesday, the City of Frankfort Division of Solid Waste will begin collecting yard waste and piles of brush.

Small limbs and debris can be placed in 32-gallon garbage cans, brown paper yard waste bags or prepaid overflow bags weighing less than 50 pounds.

Larger limbs must be cut to 6 feet long with the cut ends facing the street and no taller than 3 feet or longer than 10 feet.

City trash and recycle carts will continue to be collected, as well as up to two bags of trash (any color) or up to six prepaid overflow bags not weighing more than 50 pounds outside of the cart.

Carts need to be placed 3 feet apart and at the curb by 7 a.m.

The electronic waste dropoff is closed until further notice.

Recycle material dropoff containers for paper, cardboard and other items are located at 309 Rouse Ave. All containers are marked for their contents.

For more information, call the Division of Solid Waste at 502-875-8527 or the public works department at 502-352-2088 or visit www.frankfort.ky.gov.

