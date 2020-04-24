The Frankfort Fire Department received a nearly $40,000 COVID-19 emergency relief funding from the federal government earlier this month.
The item appears on the consent calendar for the Frankfort City Commission's regular meeting on Monday. Items on the consent calendar are enacted in one motion and one vote.
Through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, $50 billion was reserved for a Provider Relief Fund for Medicare facilities and providers impacted by COVID-19.
As a Medicare health care provider, the Frankfort Fire Department received $39,849 of those funds on April 10.
The funds will be used to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus for health care expenses or lost revenues due to COVID-19.
Also under the consent calendar, Collins Lane residents will soon receive an upgrade to their sewer system.
Commissioners will vote on a $580,510 contract with Free Contracting Inc. to address flooding in back yards along Collins Lane.
Free Contracting Inc will install 1,200 linear feet of pipe and nine catch basins. Collins Lane between Reed Drive and Bluegrass Avenue will be temporarily closed during construction.
Under action items, Mayor Bill May will discuss the Parks Master Plan and upgrades at Capitol View Park.
Monday’s meeting will not be open to the public due to COVID-19 social distancing requirements. Instead, the meeting will take place via video conferencing.
Frankfort Plant Board Cable 10 will be streaming the meeting live starting at 5 p.m. The meeting will also be streamed live on Facebook at facebook.com/CityOfFrankfortKY
For those who wish to submit a public comment on an agenda items only, should email bhecker@frankfort.ky.gov by Monday at 4 p.m.
