The Frankfort City Commission will discuss a local COVID-19 relief fund during its work session on Monday.
Last week, Mayor Bill May told The State Journal a COVID-19 relief fund was in the works.
Other items on Monday's agenda include an update on revenue projections for 2020 and 2021.
City Manager Keith Parker told The State Journal on April 1 the financial impacts of COVID-19 are hard to predict, but revenue is expected to decrease.
Commissioners will also have the opportunity to ask questions about an executive order regarding a curfew for juveniles May is expected to issue Monday.
Commissioners will also go into executive session to discuss the future acquisition of property.
Monday’s work session will be closed to the public due to the social distancing requirements to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The meeting will take place over teleconferencing and will be broadcast live on the City Hall Facebook page at facebook.com/CityofFrankfortKY and on Frankfort Plant Board Cable 10.
Public comment on agenda items only need to be emailed to bhecker@frankfort.ky.gov by 4 p.m. Monday.
