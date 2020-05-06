The Frankfort City Commission would like to use the city's reserve funds to help businesses struggling to survive due to COVID-19, despite city government's own revenue concerns.
Frankfort Mayor Bill May confirmed the topic will be discussed during the commission’s Monday work session.
The idea to tap into the city’s reserve funds to create a COVID-19 relief fund for Frankfort businesses is not new.
Commissioners have been throwing around the idea since March, but May said the plans were put on hold as they waited to see what the federal government’s plans were.
On March 27, Congress passed the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, a $2.2 trillion fiscal stimulus package that included a $367 billion loan and grant program for small businesses called the Paycheck Protection Program.
An additional $310 billion in federal funding replenished the program April 24.
May said he wanted to see how much federal funding would be allocated locally.
“That’s why we didn’t rush ahead on" creating a local relief fund for small businesses, May said.
As of Wednesday, Frankfort businesses had received $60 million in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, according to the Kentucky Capital Development Corp.
While city officials waited to decide on a relief fund for local businesses, a COVID-19 relief fundraiser for nonprofits launched last month. The city joined Franklin County, the Blue Grass Community Foundation and the Franklin County Community Fund to create the Franklin County COVID-19 Response Fund.
Since then the fund has seen more than $18,000 in donations.
As of Wednesday, May, along with commissioners Scott Tippett, John Sower, Eric Whisman and Katrisha Waldridge, support using a portion of the city’s nearly $18 million in reserves to help local small businesses.
“I’m all for exploring ways to help folks,” Tippett said.
Sower said he’s interested in using a portion of the reserve funds to join the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce in establishing a relief fund for local businesses.
Whisman said he envisions the funds going toward helping what he likes to call “micro” businesses, with up to 10 employees.
Waldridge, however, has a different idea for the funds.
She would like to give residents vouchers they can use at locally owned businesses. In return, the businesses can turn the vouchers back into the city to receive the funds.
Waldridge said the vouchers will help families struggling to feed their families while also helping Frankfort businesses make a profit.
The City of Midway has implemented a similar program.
How COVID-19 will impact revenue
While the mayor and commissioners are in support of helping those in need due to the COVID-19 crisis, the city will also be negatively impacted financially by the crisis.
Last month, City Manager Keith Parker sent a letter to commissioners outlining the projected revenue loss the city might see due to a decrease in occupational tax proceeds. The State Journal obtained that letter through an open records request.
Parker said during a city commission meeting in April that 59% of the city’s revenue comes from occupational tax, with state government as the largest contributor.
Parker’s April letter predicts revenue projections for the current fiscal year will fall short, but the greatest impacts will be seen in the 2020-21 fiscal year, which begins July 1.
“I would estimate our combined revenue impacts for both budget years could run between $2 million and $5 million depending on the length of time we are in isolation and how our local wages are impacted,” Parker wrote.
According to Parker’s letter, if the city does not make any adjustments to its spending, the city would run out of money in its general fund balance by 2025. This scenario also predicts the city’s reserve fund would drop below the recommended amount of $12 million by 2021.
However, if the city moves $5 million from the health and workers compensation account to the general fund, it would delay the city from running out of money until 2027 and would keep the reserve fund from dropping too low until 2023.
“If we don’t decrease spending, we would effectively have to raise enough revenue equal to doubling the property tax in the next few years,” Parker wrote.
In the letter, Parker recommends the city consider reducing spending immediately since the promise of state or federal assistance for local governments is not a guarantee.
Those recommendations are: implement a hiring freeze, furlough some part-time staff, cut all large equipment and new vehicle costs, reduce, delay or rearrange existing budget amendments, eliminate nonessential spending, keep Juniper Hill Aquatic Center closed for the season, evaluate summer programs, hold all personnel costs flat and assign across the board departmental budget cuts.
In February, the city commissioners approved $1.055 million in budget amendments for the current fiscal year.
When approving those amendments, former city Finance Director Jennifer Jenkins projected the city's nearly $18 million in reserve funds would drop to $12.5 million by 2023 and to $6.8 million by 2025.
What commissioners plan to do
Taking the pre-COVID-19 and post-COVID-19 predictions into account, The State Journal asked May and the commissioners their opinion on cutting spending, delaying projects and increasing revenue.
When asked if some spending projects, like renovating Dolly Graham Park or upgrading lighting at Capitol View Park, would have to be put on hold to fund relief for businesses, May said: “I don’t know. At this point, we have a large enough reserve that is a good cushion for us.”
May said the city would have to evaluate how many businesses need help and how much money it would take.
The original agenda for the April 27 regular meeting of the Frankfort City Commission included a tax increase discussion with Parker, but May had the agenda amended to remove the item.
May said he along with a majority of city commissioners thought it wasn’t an appropriate time to discuss a tax increase.
“That was something staff put on there without consulting with us,” May said. “We’re not anywhere near discussing something like that. Talking about a tax increase while people are struggling is not at all something the commission would want to talk about right now.”
Tippett agreed the tax increase discussion is “premature.”
Whisman said he felt it is “premature” and “inappropriate” to discuss tax increases right now.
He hopes the federal government will pass a stimulus package for local governments.
“We really need a federal grant,” Tippett said. “We need Senator (Mitch) McConnell to stop posturing and support us, his home state.”
As for revenue concerns, Tippett said the commission will have to take a “sober look” at the budget.
Tippett said much of the spending the city has committed to is scheduled to happen over time and not all at once.
“I fully suspect over time as these things unfold, we will massage, manipulate and adjust many of these things,” he added.
Tippett said his commitment to making sure these capital projects happen is “rock solid.”
“We just have to do it,” Tippett said. “If we don’t do it, it’ll never occur.”
Tippett said the city will recover over time from the COVID-19 crisis.
“It would be very shortsighted of us not to continue to make sure these transformation projects get funded,” Tippett said. “That doesn’t mean we’re not going to review it. Doesn’t mean we’re not going to adjust it, but the commitment is still there, in my view.”
As for ideas on how to fund certain projects, Sower mentioned grants.
“I realized when I came on the board that one of the things we should be more aggressive in is federal and state grants, and we have been.” Sower said.
Sower described the reserve as a “rainy day fund.”
“This is the rainy day,” Sower said, referring to the COVID-19 crisis. “We’re going to use those funds. We’re going to use it prudently. We’re going to get through this. I have great faith in the administration and this commission.”
Sower said he’s reviewing the budget and looking for areas to cut. He said some of what Parker suggested in his letter, he’s in support of, like implementing a hiring freeze and take a “hard look“ at salary increases.
While May, Tippett and Sower did not express support for putting some of the city’s capital projects on hold, Whisman is not against the idea.
“We might have to put some of those things on hold,” Whisman said. “I don’t want to defund any project, but we might need to delay them a year.”
Whisman said the city commission is going to have to take a hard look at the budget and revenue projections with reprioritizing projects in mind.
As for what projects he would suggest to put on hold, Whisman said he isn’t sure.
“I don’t know what at the moment that we have that could be delayed very easily,” Whisman said. “It may be lots of smaller projects, unfortunately, than large ones.”
Waldridge said on Wednesday she is in support of putting some projects on hold.
“I had this conversation with our city manager in March as soon as this hit,” Waldridge said.
Waldridge added she would like to take another look at the city’s bonding capacity and possibly fund some projects over seven or eight years instead of five years.
In February, city commissioners passed a budget amendment to contribute $2.5 million over five years toward a new Frankfort YMCA.
“Look what happens when you don’t think through expenses and priorities of expenses and what the city is receiving out of it,” Waldridge said. “It puts us in situations like this.”
As for how to fix the city’s revenue problem, Waldridge said a tax increase shouldn’t be the city’s only option.
“Not only is the city in a bad situation, we have to remember our residents are in the same situation. Our businesses are in the same situation,” Waldridge said. “It really, to me, doesn’t make much sense to raise taxes a whole lot across the board.”
Waldridge said that route would harm residents in order to make sure city government is in a good place.
“Raising taxes alone shouldn’t be our only option,” Waldridge said.
Waldridge said she’d like to take a look at properties the state owns and see how the city can receive property tax money from those buildings.
