Frankfort Mayor Bill May and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells said Monday that plans to reopen city and county government buildings are in the works.
Wells and May said everyone should prepare to wear masks in public and to have their temperatures taken upon entry to city and county government buildings as well as other Frankfort and Franklin County businesses.
“Remember, wearing a mask is showing courtesy and respect to others,” May said. “It is something that is very important to do. It helps keep the spread (of COVID-19) under control. It’s a very thoughtful thing to do.”
Those with a high temperature will be asked to leave, Wells said. Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly said someone with a temperature of 100 or higher should stay home.
In a conference call with county judge-executives across Kentucky on Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear said he is working on making sure someone who has a temperature of 100 or higher can receive a COVID-19 test the same day, Wells said.
Even with local government buildings looking to reopen in the next few weeks, both Wells and May said it won’t be “business as usual.”
Social distancing, personal protective equipment and frequent sanitizing of hands and surfaces will be practiced.
Wells said he hopes Lakeview Park’s golf cart rentals will resume in the next few weeks as well. As for county government buildings, they could reopen by May 18, Wells added.
However, an official reopening date has not been set.
Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tommy Russell said he’s been working on planning for a reopening of city and county government buildings and he hopes to have the plans ready by the end of the week.
Russell said he’s also been talking with local churches about their reopening plans, which will also include masks, increased cleaning and holding services at 50% capacity.
Russell urged everyone to continue to practice social distancing and to have a homemade cloth mask ready to wear by May 11, which is the date Beshear set as the day everyone should be wearing a mask when in public.
“We don’t need to regress,” Russell said.
Mattingly said everyone wearing a mask is an important part of businesses being allowed to reopen.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.