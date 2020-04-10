A curfew for juveniles is set to go into effect Monday.

Frankfort Mayor Bill May and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells will sign the joint order Monday.

The order requires anyone under age 18 to abide by a 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew seven days a week as long as the city and county are under an emergency declaration.

Wells told The State Journal on Friday that the official announcement will take place during the city's and county’s joint weekly COVID-19 update on Monday at 1 p.m.

The press conference will be streamed live on Facebook.com/CityofFranklinKY and on Frankfort Plant Board Cable 10 and will take place via video conferencing so that participants can maintain social distancing.

May said more information about the executive order will be provided during the Monday press conference.

