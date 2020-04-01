How is COVID-19 impacting the City of Frankfort?
On the finance side, City Manager Keith Parker said it's hard to predict, but revenue is expected to decrease.
As rumors circulate of state employees who live in other counties but work in Frankfort changing their tax forms so they don’t have to pay the city’s occupational tax while they work from home, Parker said the city plans to monitor that situation closely.
Parker said the city will work to make sure all people working within the City of Frankfort are having the occupational tax deducted from their paychecks.
In February, the Frankfort City Commission passed a series of budget amendments to fund a variety of projects, including $250,000 toward upgrades to Dolly Graham Park in South Frankfort.
Parker said he doesn’t expect that the commission will have to revisit any of the amendments, citing the city's surplus funds. However, the city will eat through the surplus quicker since revenues are expected to decrease.
As for any construction projects being delayed, Parker said the city is being flexible with contracts and any construction crew will have to follow social distancing guidelines.
As of now, the plan to convert West Main Street from one-way to two-way traffic is still on schedule. Parker said the project should be completed by June 30, but that could change.
One major project, however, has hit a snag.
Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens told The State Journal on Wednesday that COVID-19 has delayed demolition of the old playground and design and engineering work of the splash pad and other features at Dolly Graham Park.
“The grant funding being awarded to us from the Land and Water Conservation Grant has been delayed,” Pickens added. “We are working with the Department of Local Government and the National Park Service, however they and us in the city are working with essential staff only.”
In March, Pickens told the Frankfort City Commission that the work cannot begin until the city receives the grant funds.
Pickens said he still fully expects to receive the grant funding, but the process is taking longer due to COVID-19.
“And we fully expect to complete the renovation project, just going to take a little longer than we had hoped,” Pickens said. “I can’t give a good timetable at the moment as we just don’t know yet. We are hopeful we can get going as soon as this situation subsides”
In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, the city’s search for a finance director is ongoing. A few weeks ago, The State Journal reported that Parker hoped to have the position filled by April 1.
Parker said the virus has delayed the process, but he hopes to conduct more interviews soon. So far, the interview panel has completed five interviews, Parker added.
Jennifer Jenkins resigned as the city’s finance director in February after nine months on the job.
