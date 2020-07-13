Due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases in the state, Frankfort City Hall will not be reopened to the public until the first week of August.
The director of the Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management, Tommy Russell, told the city commission Monday that staff reviewed several different options before making the recommendation to push the opening date back.
He said they were “trying to get to where fiscal court and City Hall could all open at the same time to prevent confusion. So, right now, we’ve delayed it; there’s a couple of extra things that need to be done.”
Russell said officials plan to relocate the main entrance into City Hall for the public to the back of the building, where there is an ADA-approved (American Disabilities Act) ramp.
“It gives us a way to harness security on the building, for the sake of our employees and the public …,” Russell said.
“It’s been a consideration with the mask rule going into effect,” referring to Gov. Andy Beshear’s mandate that people wear masks in public for the next 30 days, due to the spike in Kentucky coronavirus cases.
“The mayor and I, and county judge, can discuss it again, but we’re delaying it back to the third of August,” Russell said, adding that officials can “revisit the plan just before” Aug. 3.
Russell also gave an update on playgrounds and other park facilities, and said guidelines require playgrounds "be cleaned on a regular basis. But we don’t have enough staff to do that on a regular basis; they are high-touch pieces of equipment.”
He said playgrounds will remain closed for the time being, “so we can see if the COVID issue subsides some” after the 30-day mask mandate.
However, park shelters are back open for rental, he said, and will be thoroughly cleaned after every use.
“We did address fall sports; that was sent to the Parks Board to get their recommendation. They recommended the same as we had discussed — that this is a serious and dangerous time for those things, and to help the spread of the virus, maybe we should hold off on fall sports for the meantime, even cancel some that are put on by the city,” Russell said.
Mayor Bill May expressed his appreciation for all city staff.
“Everyone’s working hard to keep staff and crews protected, and still be able to do their job. Those essential workers who have to be out there every day — we do appreciate what you’re doing.”
