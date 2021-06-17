Fifteen months after it closed its doors to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic, Frankfort City Hall will welcome residents and visitors again starting Monday.

The public is advised of new security measures, including calling and making an appointment with staff prior to coming to City Hall.  

City Hall/Municipal Building

A photo of the Frankfort city government municipal building. (Austin Horn | The State Journal)

Those who need to visit the Planning and Community Development Department may enter that office through the door on West Second Street.   

Those needing to do business with the departments of public works, finance, human resources and the city manager will enter City Hall through the rear of the building. Visitors may park in the lot on Conway Street and enter City Hall through the rear doors. Using a telecom system, the receptionist will assist from that location. 

The city has also resumed in-person meetings, and the city commission, as well as other governing boards, will meet in-person at City Hall. For those who are unable to attend in person, the city has set up a public comment form on its website for city commission meetings, www.frankfort.ky.gov/678/Citizen-Comments

Residents may continue to conduct business with city staff through email, phone and other virtual means.

