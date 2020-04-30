A local organization is challenging individuals and groups to match its $500 donation to the Franklin County Emergency Community Food Pantry or other area nonprofits.
In mid-April, the Franklin County Republican Women’s Club laid down the gauntlet after presenting a check to Regina Wink Swinford, president of the food pantry.
“It would be outstanding if other groups would pick up the challenge,” said food pantry board member John Heltzel. “We are so lucky to have people and groups in the community that know what we do, how we do it, and who we serve.”
With many local folks out of work and in need of the pantry’s assistance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, demand for food is surpassing supply and costs continue to exceed donations and contributions.
The food pantry usually holds two community food drives in May, including a large-scale donation effort through the U.S. Postal Service and a food collection drive with area churches, but those have been canceled in order to protect people from the virus and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
“It’s a critical time in our community,” said food pantry board member Jim Jackson. “We also see these numbers increasing with some degree of alarm.”
During a typical month, $9,000 to $10,000 is spent on purchasing food from Kroger or God’s Food Pantry in Lexington. With the current increased need for food, the emergency food pantry is averaging more than $12,000 in food expenses.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak started the emergency food pantry has repeatedly recorded the largest request days in its history and feeds an average of more than 96 families per week, which is down slightly from the 151 families it fed in one week earlier in the pandemic.
“Families with children make up over 45% of our requests. In the last month, we fed over 263 children,” Heltzel stated, adding that about 20 new families per week are requesting support.
To help alleviate the additional costs of feeding more local residents, the food pantry kicked off a virtual donation drive in mid-April and launched a social media and advertising campaign this week.
By purchasing food in bulk, the pantry is able to stretch monetary donations even further. Wink Swinford said a single donation of $32 can feed a family of two for a week.
“We get gifts in all forms from $25 a month to several thousand dollars to support the program,” Heltzel said.
“Since we have no paid staff, everything goes to support our feeding effort.”
Donors are encouraged to give what they can monetarily at the food pantry’s website, www.frankfortfoodpantry.org.
“Our goal in May is to replace the funds and food that we usually collect in the Interfaith and postal workers drive,” he said, adding the board has set a working goal of $24,000.
Heltzel is concerned that the number of families in need of assistance will become the new normal and that more community members will need support.
“Many people who have never been unemployed in their life are currently out of work,” he told The State Journal. “The pantry is a symbol of our community’s heart.”
More than 65 volunteers commit a few hours each month to the mission of the food pantry, and the Resource Office for Social Ministries (ROSM) and a network of area churches also provide support.
Heltzel said one team in particular, Jennifer Arnold and Louis Cox at Kroger West, have stepped up in a big way, working overtime to get the food pantry the assistance it needed.
“It really is neighbors helping neighbors.”
