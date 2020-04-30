Budget season is full of difficult conversations.
Especially when it comes to discussing spending cuts.
During Thursday’s special meeting of the Franklin County Fiscal Court, each department was asked to find ways to reduce costs, and in some instances, by 15%.
Last week, the fire department was unable to cut 15% from its proposed budget.
On Thursday, Franklin County Coroner Will Harrod said he was in a similar position.
Other than a $600, or 2.2%, salary increase for Harrod, the proposed budget for 2020-21 fiscal year for the coroner’s office is basically the same as the 2019-20 fiscal year at $120,600.
Harrod's current salary is $27,000.
The budget covers salaries for Harrod, the deputy coroners and the coroner's secretary as well as linens, fuel costs, maintenance costs, office supplies and equipment.
Harrod said due to COVID-19 and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to treat every deceased person as if they have COVID-19, the need for increased personal protective equipment, such as gloves and masks, is causing his office to spend more money on supplies and equipment than normal.
Judge-Executive Huston Wells suggested Harrod get in contact with Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tommy Russell to see if he can help connect the coroner’s office with some PPE resources.
Magistrate Sherry Sebastian asked if it would be possible to reduce a few of the line items by $1,000.
Harrod responded by saying the budget is already “bare bones” and he doesn’t think he can make those cuts.
Harrod also made the court aware that his office is in need of a new vehicle.
He said he recognized that the budget will be tight for this upcoming fiscal year, so he decided not to request additional funding for a new vehicle to replace one that’s 16 years old and in need of expensive repairs.
Harrod said he couldn’t ask for more money in good conscience, considering how COVID-19 is impacting the county’s revenue.
For the road department, Superintendent Jon Mitchell submitted a similar budget from the 2019-20 fiscal year.
With $74,000 moving to the general fund and with a $13,000 reduction in the employee health and life insurance fund, the proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget totals $2.435 million.
During the meeting, Mitchell said he thinks he can cut $10,000 from the salt/deicing materials line item since the department has a good supply.
He’s also looking at ways to decrease the department’s telephone costs.
