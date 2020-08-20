Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock has a plan.
Encouraging early voting and vote-by-mail, Hancock presented a wide array of options for voters before and during the Nov. 3 election date.
The first date of note that Hancock mentioned is the date when the online portal opens for ordering a mail-in ballot. The portal opens Friday on www.kygovote.com and will be open until Oct. 9. That day is the last for Franklin County to accept requests for mail-in ballots.
“We actually will not have any of the supplies, no envelopes or ballots, until no earlier than September the 14th,” Hancock said. “By law, they can’t print ballots until September the 8th. We’ll be open almost 2½ weeks before we even have the material it takes to send the ballots out.”
Hancock said that delay would cause a decent amount of confusion, as most people now are used to a quick response time when they order an item. Hancock said that if you order a ballot on Aug. 21, the earliest that you will get it is Sep. 21.
“The system will have hiccups because of that,” Hancock said. “... I want the general public to know that it’s OK to go ahead and order your ballot but to expect your ballot on the week of September the 21st or later.”
Overall, Hancock said he expects around 27,000 votes to be cast in the Nov. 3 election. He added that he is preparing for the capacity to take in 12,000 mail-in requests, 12,000 early votes and 7,000 in-person votes on Nov. 3.
Early voting is currently set to start on Oct. 13, but Hancock said that he’s going to ask the state for an exception for it to start as early as Oct. 5 for handicapped people or those with serious health concerns due to COVID-19.
For the general public he said he expects early voting to be occur from Oct. 12 through Nov. 2. Early voting will take place at the elections headquarters at the old Frankfort Plant Board building on West Second Street next to City Hall.
For voting in person, the elections headquarters will remain open. Different polling locations in each of Franklin County’s magisterial districts — all of which are schools — will also be available on Election Day.
In order of first to sixth magistrate districts, the polling places for Nov. 3 are as follows: Collins Lane Elementary, Hearn Elementary, Franklin County High School, Peaks Mill Elementary, Western Hills High School and Westridge Elementary.
Hancock emphasized that while he prefers for voters to use mail-in or early voting methods, he thinks his staff and the county have coordinated to handle the expected volume on Election Day.
“We are hoping that people choose options other than congregating on Election Day, but we understand if that’s your choice,” Hancock said. “We want to give everyone in the county the choice to vote the way they want to vote.”
He also added that despite recent national controversy over President Donald Trump’s policies affecting the U.S. Postal Service, he doesn’t foresee mail or the USPS being an issue in Franklin County. He said that he was “very confident” with the postal service in Franklin County, offering high praise to Postmaster Nicholas Stone.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.