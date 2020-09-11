Jeff Hancock - Aug 20

Franklin County Clerk Jeff Hancock pictured at his office downtown.

The Franklin County Clerk’s Office will be closed through Wednesday in order for a thorough cleaning to be done.

“Due to the pandemic, this is an essential step in our commitment to serve this community responsibly,” Clerk Jeff Hancock said.

“Our goal is to ensure a safe environment for our employees, the general public and anyone who enters 315 W. Main St.”

Hancock did not immediately respond to a question about whether any employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the latest numbers from the Franklin County Health Department, there have been 541 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began in March. Currently, there are 36 active cases in the community and 36 active cases at Kentucky State University.

Fourteen deaths have been COVID-19-related and 455 Franklin Countians have recovered, health officials say.

Hancock apologized for the inconvenience of having to close the office for four days and pledged to “make every effort to complete your transactions in a timely manner.”

“We remain diligent in our efforts to reopen and appreciate your patience during this unprecedented time,” Hancock added.

For questions concerning the general election, call the Franklin County Election Headquarters at 317 E. Second St. at 502-875-8704 or visit www.govoteky.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription