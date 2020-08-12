The Franklin County Health Department announced nine newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The total number of cases in the county since the pandemic began is 377 — 112, or 33%, of which are active. Twenty-five of the active cases are in long-term care facilities, according to Brittany Parker, FCHD deputy director.
No new deaths were reported, leaving the total number of Franklin Countians lost to the virus at nine.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced the state’s largest single-day number of new COVID-19 cases with 1,163, bringing the total number of Kentuckians diagnosed with the virus to 36,945 since the pandemic began.
Among the new cases are 39 children under 5 years old, with the youngest being 3 months.
A total of 717,370 coronavirus tests have been administered statewide. Currently, 685 state residents are hospitalized with the virus; 143 are in ICU; and 95 are on ventilators.
Beshear also announced seven new deaths on Wednesday and said the testing positivity rate is 5.62%.
