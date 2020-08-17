The Franklin County Health Department announced 16 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths Monday.
The 16 new cases bring the county's total confirmed cases to 408 since the pandemic began, and there have been 14 deaths.
The county has had a total of eight deaths attributed to COVID-19 this month, and, according to the FCHD, all deaths to date have been in the county's elderly population.
Of the 408 confirmed cases, there are 139 active cases in the community; 23 active cases are long-term care facility residents.
Based on 378 of Franklin County's cases, the most common sign and/or symptom of COVID-19 locally has been a cough, followed by fevers and chills.
Kentucky has 376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, Gov. Andy Beshear said in his press conference Monday.
The state's total of confirmed cases is now 39,691 since the pandemic began. There are 563 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and 136 are in ICU.
Beshear also announced five new deaths for a statewide total of 818.
The COVID-19 testing positivity rate, based on a seven-day rolling average, is 5.8%.
Beshear said Monday that Kentucky’s Department for Public Health is partnering with the University of Kentucky and UK HealthCare to begin free drive-up COVID-19 testing. Officials said the testing will begin next Monday at two sites.
“Kentucky remains at war with the coronavirus, and a robust testing program is essential to protecting one another, fully reopening our economy and getting all of our children back in classrooms,” Beshear said. “I want to thank the University of Kentucky and UK HealthCare for stepping up with this partnership to provide the community with this free public health resource. Everyone should take advantage of these testing opportunities and be part of Team Kentucky’s push to defeat COVID-19.”
Beginning Aug. 24, community testing will be available in the new parking lot on College Way near the UK motor pool on the far southern edge of campus as well as on the grounds of Eastern State Hospital, which UK operates and manages for the state. The hospital is located off of Newtown Pike near the Interstate Highway 64/75 exchange.
All testing will be appointment. To receive a free COVID-19 test, register at lexington.wildhealth.com. Testing will be seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
