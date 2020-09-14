Of the state’s 120 counties, Franklin ranks 23rd highest in number of COVID-19 cases.
“This not something we want to be top 25 in,” Franklin County Health Department Public Health Director Judy Mattingly said during Monday’s weekly COVID-19 briefing by Frankfort and Franklin County officials. “We want to be 120th on this list.”
Mattingly also announced 20 new coronavirus cases, bringing to 569 the total number of county residents diagnosed with the virus since the pandemic began in March.
Currently, there are 76 active cases, including 40 in the community, 35 in schools and one in a long-term care facility.
The state coronavirus website — kycovid19.ky.gov — is reporting 48 active cases at Kentucky State University with 45 students and three staff testing positive. The website also lists one active case of COVID-19 in Franklin County Schools — a student.
The FCHD is monitoring 84 contacts of current victims. Mattingly said this consists of recording any symptoms and the temperature of contacts twice a day for a 14-day quarantine period.
One Franklin County patient is hospitalized in ICU. Fourteen county residents have died from COVID-19 and 479 have recovered.
In his Monday press briefing, Gov. Andy Beshear reported 342 new cases of the virus, including 54 in children 18 and younger. A total of 57,282 Kentuckians out of 1,020,070 tests administered have tested positive for COVID-19.
“We have over 1 million COVID tests in Kentucky,” Beshear said. “I remember when we didn’t have COVID tests.”
The governor also announced the deaths of five more Kentuckians, bringing the total to 1,065.
The state’s testing positivity rate was slightly above 4% at 4.17%.
Beshear also stressed the importance of testing.
“With so many opportunities for testing, continue to go and get tested regularly,” he added.
The FCHD is offering COVID-19 testing each Tuesday in September from 9 a.m.-noon at the Public Health Center, 851 East West Connector. Registration is available at fchd.org.
