The unemployment rate rose 11 percentage points in Franklin County in April compared to the same month a year ago.
According to new data from the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, the April unemployment rate in Franklin County was 14.7%, compared with 3.4% in April 2019. Last month's numbers illustrate the impact of the first full month of business closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Franklin County was not alone. Unemployment rose in every county in the commonwealth between April 2019 and April 2020.
In Woodford County, which historically has had one of the state's lowest jobless rates, the unemployment rate rose 10 percentage points to 12.8% from April 2019 to April 2020.
Scott County has been hit the hardest among contiguous counties, with the unemployment rate sitting at 21.5% in April 2020, 18.4 percentage points higher than the unemployment rate in April 2019.
In Shelby County, the unemployment rate rose 12.4 percentage points to 15.5% from April 2019 to April 2020.
The statewide unemployment rate was 16.1% in April, higher than the national rate of 14.4%.
Between March 15 and May 10, 562,261 Kentuckians filed for unemployment benefits.
