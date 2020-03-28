The county will close Lakeview Park starting Sunday and the city has closed city parks.
All park facilities and the grounds will remain closed until further notice, the county said in a press release Saturday.
"We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding during this difficult time," the release said.
The city, under the guidance of Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management and the mayor's office, have closed the following parks and amenities:
• Juniper Hill Park Playground and Pavilion area is closed to public use. The golf course is still accessible for walking play only, no services from the pro-shop or public restrooms are available.
• East Frankfort Park is closed to public use.
• Dolly Graham Park playground, shelter and basketball courts are closed to public use.
• Cove Spring Park is still currently open for hiking only. (However this could change at any moment) We will post update.
• Capitol View Park mountain biking and hiking trails are currently open, this could change as well. All athletic fields and basketball courts are closed to the public.
"Thank you for your understanding during this difficult time as we attempted to go as long as possible without making this very difficult decision," the city said in a press release.
