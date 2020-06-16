The Franklin County Health Department announced two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The new cases are a 69-year-old man and 81-year-old man.

That brings the county's total of confirmed cases to 109.

Of those 109 cases, 45 are active, 60 people have recovered, and there have been four deaths.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription