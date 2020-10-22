The Franklin County Health Department reported one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday.
That brings the county’s total to 815 since the pandemic began. Of those cases, 54 are active cases in the community and five are active in schools, which includes K-12 and college students and staff.
A total of 740 Franklin County residents have recovered from the virus, and local deaths remain at 16.
The health department will have a free COVID-19 testing event Tuesday at the Public Health Center, 851 East-West Connector, from 9 a.m.-noon.
Registration is encouraged, and it can be done by going to fchd.org and clicking on the blue button. Those interested may also call 502-564-7647 to register.
Free flu shots are available on Fridays at the health department’s clinic at 100 Glenns Creek Road. To register for a flu shot, go to fchd.org and click on the green button.
Case numbers continue to rise in the state.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,330 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the fourth-highest one-day total for the state.
The state has now had 92,299 cases since the pandemic started in March.
Currently 800 Kentuckians are hospitalized with the virus. There are 214 in the ICU, up from 203 Wednesday, and 105 are on ventilators, in increase of 11 since Wednesday.
Beshear also announced 17 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 1,380.
The state’s testing positivity rate is 5.3%, the highest rate since Aug. 19.
Beshear discussed how to have a safe Halloween next weekend.
“Remember, the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) doesn’t think we ought to be trick-or-treating at all,” he said. “I know kids are going to do it. I know how excited our kids are to do it, so please make your plan on how you are going to follow these steps to do it safely.
“It’s a sacrifice, but I’d like to think it’s a small sacrifice to better protect our people, our children and our seniors.”
The Kentucky Department of Public Health has posted ways to celebrate Halloween safely on the website kycovid19.ky.gov.
Among its suggestions: At all events and activities, wear a face covering, sanitize hands often and maintain 6 feet of distance from others; place individually wrapped candy outside on the porch, driveway or table; if you plan to trick-or-treat, do so in family groups in your own neighborhood and avoid congregating in large groups; and consider safer alternatives to trick-or-treating, including virtual Halloween costume contests, drive-by costume or car decorating contests with judges who are social distancing or a Halloween movie or game night at home with family.
