People who receive meals from the Capital City Activity Center are still being fed, but there’s been a change.

An employee of the center has tested positive for COVID-19, and the center is closed to employees for at least this week.

It's been closed to the general public since March because of COVID-19.

“We had one person test positive,” said Dr. Jan Weisberg, chairman of the Capital City Activity Center Board of Directors. He added the person always wears a mask, and it’s not known where in the community the virus was acquired.

Weisberg said Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management and the Franklin County Health Department were notified, and all employees, including drivers, were tested for COVID-19 Monday.

“We found out this weekend, Sunday actually,” Weisberg said about the positive diagnosis.

Because the kitchen is closed at the center, Emergency Management delivered a week’s worth of shelf stable meals Monday to all meal recipients, according to a letter from the center’s board of directors.

Weisberg emphasized those who depend on the service are still receiving meals.

“They’re not getting hot meals delivered,” Weisberg said, “but we have shelf stable meals that everybody is getting, and last week everyone got a hot meal plus one of these. We’re providing 200 meals a day, but it’s not your mom’s cooking.

“SERVPRO came in today and cleaned the whole facility.”

Pickup meals at the center are not currently available.

