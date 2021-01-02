Franklin County Regional Jail

Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the Franklin County Regional Jail.

Franklin County Jailer Jake Banta told The State Journal on Saturday that a few inmates and staff have tested positive for the virus. When asked about the exact number of confirmed cases, Banta said the situation is being assessed and that he would update the newspaper once testing is completed.

“We have notified the judge-executive, the Franklin County Health Department, the Department of Corrections, federal agencies and numerous other government agencies who are assisting with this pandemic crisis,” Banta said.

According to Banta, the jail staff is “working diligently to ensure that we continue to follow CDC guidelines along with policy and procedures to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible during this time.

“Please understand that we cannot discuss an inmate’s medical condition or information with the family or friends.”

There have been 2,074 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County since March, according to the local health department. Of that number, 118 cases were active Wednesday.

As of Wednesday, the last day the local health department reported coronavirus numbers before the holiday weekend, 17 Franklin Countians were hospitalized with the virus, including two in the intensive care unit.

