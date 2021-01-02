Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at the Franklin County Regional Jail.
Franklin County Jailer Jake Banta told The State Journal on Saturday that a few inmates and staff have tested positive for the virus. When asked about the exact number of confirmed cases, Banta said the situation is being assessed and that he would update the newspaper once testing is completed.
“We have notified the judge-executive, the Franklin County Health Department, the Department of Corrections, federal agencies and numerous other government agencies who are assisting with this pandemic crisis,” Banta said.
According to Banta, the jail staff is “working diligently to ensure that we continue to follow CDC guidelines along with policy and procedures to keep everyone as safe and healthy as possible during this time.
“Please understand that we cannot discuss an inmate’s medical condition or information with the family or friends.”
There have been 2,074 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Franklin County since March, according to the local health department. Of that number, 118 cases were active Wednesday.
As of Wednesday, the last day the local health department reported coronavirus numbers before the holiday weekend, 17 Franklin Countians were hospitalized with the virus, including two in the intensive care unit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.