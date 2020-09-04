Franklin County surpassed 500 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.
The Franklin County Health Department reported four new cases Friday, bringing the county’s total to 503 since the pandemic began in March.
Of those 503 cases, 422, or 84%, have recovered. There are 46 active cases in the community and 21 active cases at Kentucky State University.
Sixty-seven percent of patients who have tested positive for the virus have had symptoms; 32% are asymptomatic; and results for 1% are pending.
Virus-related deaths in Franklin County remain at 14.
The health department is offering COVID-19 testing Tuesday at the Public Health Center, 851 East West Connector, from 9 a.m.-noon.
Registration is available at fchd.org. Click the blue button on the website.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 809 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide Thursday, the state’s third highest single-day total. Of those 906, 98 are children 18 and younger.
The state’s total of confirmed cases is 51,677 since the pandemic began. There are currently 568 Kentuckians hospitalized with the virus, and 132 are in ICU.
“We’re trying to keep our businesses open and get our economy to bounce back. We’re going to get our kids back in school later this month. We’re trying to get high school sports up and going and keep them going,” said Gov. Beshear. “So we really need you to help us on all the other things like wearing a mask, washing your hands frequently and social distancing.”
Beshear reported 11 new deaths for a statewide total of 987.
There have been at least 910,697 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate, a seven-day rolling average, stands at 4.70%. At least 10,587 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
