Editor's Note: This article was updated at 1:22 p.m. on May 28 to name the long-term care facilities impacted by COVID-19 and to update the number of cases from 36 to 35 after the health department provided new information.
Franklin County’s COVID-19 case count grew by 10 late Wednesday, bringing the county total to 35, according to a Thursday press release from the Franklin County Health Department.
This is the largest one-day spike of confirmed COVID-19 cases Franklin County has seen since the pandemic hit the community in March.
Two local long-term care facilities have been hit by the virus. To date, four facility employees and six residents have tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the state, Bradford Square Care and Rehabilitation Center, 1040 US 127 South, and Frankfort Rehabilitation and Care, 117 Old Soldiers Lane, have confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday.
The State Journal contacted both facilities on Thursday for comment but did not receive a response by press time.
Of the total 35 cases, 18 are active and 17 victims have recovered. Only five of the county’s COVID-19 victims have been hospitalized with two patients requiring a stay in the intensive care unit.
No one has died due to complications from the virus in Franklin County as of Thursday afternoon.
“FCHD is continuing to work with the Kentucky Department for Public Health, Frankfort Regional Medical Center, Franklin County long-term care facilities and Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with infected persons,” the release reads.
If you are not contacted by FCHD or by the long-term care facilities, you are considered having no more risk to contract COVID-19 than the general public at this time.
If you have a loved one in a long-term care facility that is experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak, the facility has likely already notified you or you will be notified soon.
“Franklin County LTC facilities are continuing to work diligently to ensure the safety of staff and residents,” according to the release. “These facilities are applauded for their fast reaction and thorough testing of both staff and residents to help contain and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 among our most vulnerable populations.”
The 10 new cases are a 22-year-old woman, 42-year-old man, 47-year-old woman, 50-year-old man, 53-year-old woman, 61-year-old man, 82-year-old woman, 87-year-old man, 87-year-old man and 88-year-old woman.
Two of the confirmed 35 cases are positive antibody tests, meaning someone has had the virus in the past.
“The increase in cases was also due to the increased drive-thru testing opportunities that have occurred in our county,” FCHD Director Judy Mattingly said. “Community members, whether or not they are experiencing symptoms, are encouraged to utilize available testing options.”
FCHD will host a free drive-thru testing event on Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Public Health Center at 851 East-West Connector. This event is for adults-only and by appointment only at fchd.org/COVID19testing.aspx.
Parents of children in need of a COVID-19 test are asked to contact their primary care provider or a local urgent care facility.
For information about COVID-19, contact the COVID-19 community hotline at 1-800-722-5725. Those sick and in need of medical attention should contact their health care provider or the hospital before visiting for additional directions.
FCHD encourages everyone to follow social distancing and mask guidelines when in public to help mitigate the spread of the virus.
Additional information, including frequently asked questions and guidance by topic, can be found at kycovid19.ky.gov and frankfortEMA.org
