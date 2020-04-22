Kentucky Capital Development Corp. President and CEO Terri Bradshaw shared the following guide of online resources for individuals and businesses.
Economic & Workforce Development
Who can apply? Businesses
• $349 billion in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loans are designed to provide a direct incentive for small businesses to keep their workers on the payroll. SBA will forgive loans if all employees are kept on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities. This loan fund has currently capped out, but an extension is expected.
• $150 billion in Economic Injury Disaster Loan or the Small Business Administration's (SBA) disaster loans are the primary form of federal assistance for the repair and rebuilding of nonfarm, private sector disaster losses. The disaster loan program is the only form of SBA assistance not limited to small businesses.
The Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program (EIDL) can provide assistance to small businesses or private, nonprofit organizations that suffer substantial economic injury as a result of the declared disaster, regardless of whether the applicant sustained physical damage.
An EIDL can help you meet necessary financial obligations that your business or private, nonprofit organization could have met had the disaster not occurred. It provides relief from economic injury caused directly by the disaster and permits you to maintain a reasonable working capital position during the period affected by the disaster. EIDLs do not replace lost sales or revenue.
• Emergency Economic Disaster Loan Emergency Grant will provide advance funding of up to $10,000. This advance will provide economic relief to businesses that are currently experiencing a temporary loss of revenue. Funds will be made available following a successful application. This loan advance will not have to be repaid.
• SBA Bridge Loans enable small businesses that currently have a business relationship with an SBA Express Lender to access up to $25,000 quickly.
• Delayed Payment of Employer Payroll Taxes allow employers and individuals the ability, if you determine that you cannot pay any of your tax debt, to report your account currently not collectible and temporarily delay collection until your financial condition improves.
• Tax Credits for Paid Sick and Family Leave. Eligible employers are entitled to receive a credit in the full amount of the required sick leave and family leave, plus related health plan expenses and the employer’s share of Medicare tax on the leave, for the period of April 1 through Dec. 31. The refundable credit is applied against certain employment taxes on wages paid to all employees.
• Eligible employers can claim the employee retention credit, a refundable tax credit equal to 50% of up to $10,000 in qualified wages (including health plan expenses), paid after March 12 and before Jan. 1. Eligible employers are those businesses with operations that have been partially or fully suspended due to governmental orders due to COVID-19, or businesses that have a significant decline in gross receipts compared to 2019.
• $1 million Lenfest Institute for Journalism and Local Media Association Grant supports U.S. and Canadian local news organizations covering the coronavirus. These grants will help fill immediate gaps for resource-constrained newsrooms covering the impact of the coronavirus in their communities.
• $1 million Quickbooks and GoFundMe Small Business Relief Initiative supports small businesses across the country. Intuit QuickBooks is seeding this initiative with up to $1 million through a fund and employee-directed contributions.
• https://www.uschamber.com/co/start/strategy/small-business-resources-for-surviving- coronavirus
• Unemployment Insurance Employer Guide helps employers understand the UI process and program.
• The U.S. Chamber of Commerce provides Guidance for Businesses and Employers to Plan and Respond to COVID-19 and Save Small Business Initiative
• The U.S. Chamber of Commerce provide the Coronavirus Small Business Survival Guide
• AT&T Assistance with Phone Bills for Businesses
• The CDC provides Guidance for Businesses and Employers to Plan and Respond to the Coronavirus
Public Health & Safety
Who can apply? Businesses
• $200 million for FCC Telehealth Program Grants The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is moving forward with developing a three-year, $100 million Connected Care Pilot program to support telehealth and remote patient-monitoring services to improve healthcare access to underserved populations.
• HHS Aging and Disabled Program Grants are available for the administration of community living for the disabled and aging.
Social Services, Housing & Community Development
Who can apply? Individuals
• Low Income Housing Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps keep families safe and healthy through assistance with energy costs including home energy bills, energy crises and weatherization. In Frankfort, the LIHEAP program is administered through the Kentucky Community Action Partnerships.
• The National Restaurant Association and Restaurant Opportunities Centers United offer assistance for restaurant workers.
• KCDC provides an updated list of available jobs in Franklin County.
• HUD Homeless Assistance Grants under the Emergency Solutions Grant can provide emergency shelter operations, street outreach, expanded staffing and other services to protect homeless and at-risk populations. In Frankfort, individuals should apply through the Kentucky Housing Corp.
• HUD tenant-based and project-based rental assistance resources and public housing assistance are available for individuals and families at https://www.hud.gov/states/kentucky/renting.
• Medicaid During the COVID-19 state of emergency, special health care coverage is provided to individuals, in addition to the usual benefits.
• SNAP Benefits provide special healthcare coverage, helps families stretch their food budget and buy healthy foods.
• Kentucky Transitional Assistance Program provides case assistance to families with children to help pay for basic needs.
• Kentucky Child Care Assistance Program provides funding to daycare centers even if the program is currently closed, if they were receiving CCAP funding previously. CCAP will cover cost of the parent co-pays.
• Kentucky Integrated Health Insurance Premium Payments Program (KI-HIPP) helps pay cost of an Employer-Sponsored Insurance plan.
• WIC Benefits provide supplemental nutrition for women and children.
• Meal pickup sites for students in Franklin County.
• Extended Unemployment Insurance Benefits through Kentucky Career Centers and $600 additional federally funded UI.
• United Way 2-1-1 Program connects individuals in need with someone who can offer guidance on finding and paying for food, along with other essentials.
• Meals on Wheels offers food assistance to our senior citizens.
• Federal Housing Finance Agency offers homeowners options to delay mortgage payments if the loan is owned by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or the Federal Home Loan Banks.
• Gov. Andy Beshear paused evictions.
• Assistance with phone bills. AT&T consumers may request waiver of late fees and overage charges.
• U.S. Department of Education suspended all payments to federally held student loans until Sept. 30.
• Frankfort-Franklin County COVID-19 Response Fund will provide critical support to vulnerable populations in Franklin County who are adversely affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. This charitable fund will provide grants to nonprofit organizations in Franklin County with strong experience delivering services related to food, healthcare, childcare, transportation and the elderly. The Board of Advisors will work with Franklin County Judge-Executive, Frankfort Mayor, and Office of Emergency Management Director to assess our community’s needs and determine the most effective way to provide essential services to members of our community experiencing hardship because of the outbreak and related closures and disruptions. The emphasis will be on food, healthcare, childcare, transportation and the elderly.
Who can apply? Businesses and organizations
• Resources and guidance for faith-based organizations.
• Hand sanitizer request form. Hospitals, first responders and other critical employers are the top priority.
• $1B in Community Development Block Grants These grants area available to states, Community Action Agencies and Migrant and seasonal farmworker agencies to alleviate the causes and conditions of poverty in their communities. Rural Development Guaranteed Loan Programs Effective March 31 until Sept. 30, 2020, allow lenders to offer 180-day loan payment deferrals without prior agency approval for Business and Industry Loan Guarantees, Rural Energy for America Program Loan Guarantees
If you want to help
• Frankfort-Franklin County COVID-19 Response Fund will provide critical support to vulnerable populations in Franklin County who are adversely affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. This charitable fund will provide grants to nonprofit organizations in Franklin County with strong experience delivering services related to food, health care, child care, transportation and the elderly. To donate to the fund go to https://bgcf.givingfuel.com/franklin-covid19.
• Team Kentucky Fund will provide assistance to Kentuckians who have been severely financially impacted by the COVID-19 emergency.
• The National Restaurant Association offer assistance for restaurant workers. To donate go to https://rerf.us/
• The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is gathering all donated supplies and services to support Kentucky’s COVID-19 response. This includes all PPE supplies.
