The procedure was similar, but the situation was completely different when drive-through testing for COVID-19 took place Friday at Lakeview Park.
“The plan we’re utilizing today we’ve used before for immunizations,” said Judy Mattingly, public health director of the Franklin County Health Department. “That would be my best wish, that we have a vaccine to protect our community.”
The testing started at 10 a.m. without a problem.
“It’s been very smooth,” Mattingly said. “Probably for every vehicle going through, it’s taken no more than 10 minutes. If we get bigger crowds, people might have to be patient. It may be longer.”
Friday's testing was for adults with symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
A total of 42 people were tested Friday. The site had the capability of testing 120 people.
“We want to make sure that someone having the symptoms and saying, ‘Oh, it’s allergies,’ that if they have symptoms they take advantage of this free testing so they’ll know for sure,” Mattingly said.
Mattingly said she found out late Wednesday night that the department would be doing testing today. Kroger conducted testing Monday through Thursday, and the company left the tents up for Friday.
Testing was open to anyone who is a resident of Kentucky with COVID-19 symptoms. Results are expected back in 48 to 72 hours, and those tested will be notified of the results by the health department.
“It’ll be a lot of phone calls,” Mattingly said. “We’ll call with both positive and negative results, and we’ll call with positive results first.”
The health department helped set up the facility in March, when it first opened for testing. It wasn’t open long because of a shortage of tests and personal protection equipment, but it reopened this week after the state partnered with Kroger.
The testing Friday was a collaboration of the FCHD, Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH), Frankfort/Franklin County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security, Frankfort City Mayor Bill May and Franklin County Judge-Executive Huston Wells.
