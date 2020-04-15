The first two concerts in the 2020 Summer Concert Series will be rescheduled due to COVID-19 concerns.
Downtown Frankfort Inc. Executive Director Glenn Waldrop said DFI’s Board of Directors made the decision to reschedule June 5 and June 19 concerts to later this year during its monthly meeting Tuesday.
Waldrop said the new dates are not yet confirmed, but DFI is looking at September.
Lexington-based British rock/pop cover band The Twiggenburys was scheduled to play June 5 and Lexington bluegrass band The Wooks was scheduled to play June 19.
Now, the 2020 Summer Concert Series will kick off with country music duo Martin and Kelly on July 3.
The series of Friday concerts takes place on the Old Capitol Lawn on West Broadway at 7 p.m. DFI revealed the 2020 lineup during its March meeting.
Waldrop stressed that making sure the Summer Concert Series happens this year is a top priority for DFI.
“It’s one of the biggest events in the community,” Waldrop said. “Everybody loves it. And we understand how important it is to everyone to come down to the Old Capitol and socialize with friends and family and eat and drink and enjoy good music. Whatever we have to do to make that happen, we are looking at every avenue.”
As for other events this summer, Waldrop said Bourbon the Banks is still scheduled for Aug. 28-29.
On May 1, DFI plans to reevaluate whether more of the summer concert dates and Bourbon on the Banks need to be postponed.
Right now, planning for Bourbon on the Banks has also been postponed, Waldrop said. DFI has not been able to work on finding sponsors and vendors for the events during the COVID-19 shutdown.
Waldrop said this may have an impact on the event, such as how big it is.
Waldrop hopes DFI will have a better idea by May 1 of when the social distancing requirements will be lifted.
“We’re trying to do the best we can under these incredibly unprecedented circumstances,” Waldrop said.
Although the COVID-19 crisis has temporarily changed how Waldrop interacts with the community and how DFI operates, the nonprofit organization has taken to social media to help downtown businesses during this difficult time.
“We want to make sure all of our businesses, but especially our downtown businesses, are able to survive this incredible time and thrive when things are back to normal and it takes all of us trying to support them as much as we can,” Waldrop said.
Waldrop asks that everyone continue to think about shopping local whether it's online or through carryout orders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.