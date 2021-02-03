As the number of new coronavirus cases in Franklin County continues to rise, many residents have voiced concerns about the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.
To date, the Franklin County Health Department has administered a total of 3,385 doses (including initial and second doses) with roughly 5% of the county’s population having received a first dose of the vaccine.
According to information FCHD Director Judy Mattingly acquired from the Kentucky Immunization Registry, a total of 5,094 Franklin Countians have been vaccinated either by the health department or at regional vaccination sites with 4,744 having completed both doses and 350 are waiting for their second dose due date.
The health department has received a limited number of doses from the state and is doing everything in its power to obtain more, Mattingly added.
Thus far, the majority of the county’s vaccine doses have been administered to those in Tiers 1A and 1B, which includes health care workers, first responders and K-12 school personnel.
Last week Franklin County Schools and Frankfort Independent Schools staff received initial doses. This week FCHD is administering second doses to health care workers and first responders.
“With the limited doses we’re receiving, we do not have a local list for Tier 1C, but again, at the kycovid19.ky.gov website, even Tier 1C can sign up to get notifications on when those regional sites will have vaccines available for you,” Mattingly said.
Tier 1C includes anyone 60 and older, those 16 and older who the CDC defines as highest risk, and all essential workers. Tier 2 is anyone 40 and older. Tier 3 is anyone 16 and older and Tier 4 is children younger than 16, if the vaccine is approved for this age group.
On Tuesday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the federal COVID-19 team will increase Kentucky’s vaccine supply by an additional 5%. In total, the state’s supply will increase by 22% the week of Feb. 8 compared with the week of Jan. 25, according to state data.
“Again, our challenge is supply, supply, supply. Remember, we will get a vaccine to everybody, it’s just going to take some time," the governor said.
"With the low number of vaccines we are receiving (only 100 doses this week) we encourage residents to get the vaccine where it is first available for them," Mattingly added.
"So, for residents who are in 1A and 1B that have transportation we encourage them to schedule now at these regional sites to allow us with our limited doses to focus on the vulnerable populations. Tier 1C may also indicate their interest at this regional sites and our understanding is that they will be contacting once vaccine is available for tier 1C."
The state offers regional vaccination sites — the closest of which is inside the Alltech Arena at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington.
The vaccination site opened Tuesday and administered nearly 600 shots. Each week the location is expected to vaccinate more than 3,000 people with the priority going to those 70 and older.
To register for vaccination at the horse park, call 866-211-5320 or visit https://www.kroger.com/rx/guest/get-vaccinated
The University of Kentucky HealthCare has another regional vaccination site at Kroger Field in Lexington. Registration can be done via phone at 859-218-0111 or online at https://vaccine.ukhc.org/
Walmart and Sam’s Club announced Wednesday that they are offering the COVID-19 vaccine for state-designated priority groups, not the general public, at 13 locations across Kentucky. The nearest stores are in Lawrenceburg and Shelbyville.
“Walmart and Sam’s Club are expected to launch online schedulers in the future, so eligible populations can sign up directly from our website,” the company said in a statement. “Until then, patients wanting to schedule appointments or those confirming they qualify within designated priority groups should check the state health department’s website.”
Walgreen’s is still delivering vaccinations to long-term care facilities and will have the shot available to the public later this year. CVS does not yet have the vaccine available in Kentucky.
"The most important message for the community related to getting their vaccine at a regional site is that they will also need to get their second dose there as well due to the way vaccines are allocated (the site that gave your first dose will automatically receive your second dose when it is due)," she explained.
