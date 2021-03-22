COVID numbers are looking better, but the pandemic isn’t over yet.
That was the message from community leaders Monday during their weekly COVID update.
“We certainly do have some great news with our numbers coming down,” said Debbie Bell, the health education coordinator for the Franklin County Health Department.
The health department reported Monday that there have been 3,689 total cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago, including six since its last report on Friday.
There are 39 active cases in the community.
“On Friday, we were at 24 active cases, so we do need to continue to be mindful that the virus still is among us,” Bell said, “and continue to work hard ... with those precautions to keep each other safe and to keep yourself safe.”
Frankfort Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Franklin County Judge Executive Huston Wells urged the community to continue to wear masks and follow protocol to curb COVID.
Wells also mentioned that spring break is coming up and those traveling need to keep their guard up.
“We don’t want to have at the end of April a big spike,” Wells said. “Do what you’re supposed to do; wear a mask.”
The county remains in the yellow zone on the state incidence rate map at 5.6, which is the average daily cases per 100,000 population based on the previous seven days.
Counties in the yellow zone have a rate of up to 10. The incidence rate map can be found at kycovid.ky.gov.
Bell addressed a discrepancy between the number of cases the health department is reporting for Franklin County and the number of local cases listed on the state website.
The state reported a total of 3,831 cases for Franklin County as of Monday, 142 more than FCHD is reporting.
“We are working very hard at the health department to reconcile this discrepancy,” Bell said, “and what we feel has happened is as these are being reported in our line list, and we compare that with the state’s report, we are finding some of the birthdates are incorrect, we’re finding names that have been misspelled and so forth.
“We are working again to find where we might be somewhere in the middle with the 142 additional cases, and as always, we do thank our community for being patient with us as we work through this very lengthy process of ensuring all of that information we have is truly accurate for you.”
Bell reported that COVID vaccines are available through the health department and at the Kroger regional site at 669 Chamberlin Ave., both Walgreens locaetions at 385 Versailles Road and 1300 U.S. 127 South and the Walmart pharmacy at 301 Leonardwood Drive.
FCHD, which is administering vaccines at drive-thru clinics, has given a total of 8,502 vaccines, which includes 175 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen vaccine that were administered Saturday.
The health department has two clinics this week, and both are full.
FCHD continues to offer free COVID testing on Wednesdays by appointment. Those interested can go to fchd.org to register.
Wells announced that on April 3, the Saturday before Easter, there will be an Easter egg drive-thru event at Lakeview Park. It will be 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and families will receive Easter baskets as they drive through. Participants will come into the park from Stedmantown Lane and exit onto U.S. 460.
“We’re exited about that and hope the community comes out and joins us in that celebration,” Wells said.
