Franklin County’s COVID-19 numbers continue to fall.
The Franklin County Health Department on Thursday announced six new cases, bringing the county’s total to 3,586 since the pandemic began in March.
There are 61 active cases in the county, six fewer than were reported Wednesday.
The county’s current incidence rate is 14, which is down from Wednesday’s rate of 16.2. The incidence rate is the average daily new cases per 100,000 population and is based on the previous seven days.
“We are very excited that so many have been vaccinated either through us or another site,” FCHD Director Judy Mattingly said. “We continue to receive 200 doses of vaccine a week and FCHD is still very much working on vaccinating Tier 1B individuals who are 70-plus years of age.
“We encourage community members to get their vaccine wherever it is available to them first.”
Mattingly said as of Thursday the health department has given 3,645 first doses and 2,094 second doses of the Moderna vaccine.
Franklin County has had 3,485 people recover from COVID, and 40 residents have died while positive with the virus.
