Franklin County’s COVID-19 incidence rate has dropped slightly since hitting 19.1 per 100,000 people on Thursday, but its number of confirmed cases has risen to 911.
The Franklin County Health Department reported Monday that since its last report on Friday, there were 21 newly confirmed cases of the virus in the county.
Franklin County’s incidence rate Monday was 18.8. The numbers from Thursday and Monday keep the county in the orange zone, where the average daily cases range from greater than 10 to 25 per 100,000 people.
There are 93 active cases in Franklin County, 69 in the community and 24 in schools (K-12 and college students and staff). The county has had 802 residents recover from COVID.
Locally, deaths attributed to the virus remain at 16.
Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,032 new confirmed cases statewide Monday, the highest total ever for a Monday.
That brings the state’s total to 109,670 since the pandemic began. There are currently 988 Kentuckians hospitalized with COVID with 270 in the ICU and 142 on ventilators.
“In America and in Kentucky, this is getting increasingly more and more dangerous,” Beshear said. “The newest numbers are absolutely staggering. We’re losing 1,200 Americans per day and we have some individuals who say, ‘Oh, it’s not real.’ Think about the amount of grief that is crying out every day in this country and in this commonwealth based on those who we have lost.”
Beshear reported three additional deaths Monday for a statewide total of 1,492.
Quoting from a USA Today report, Beshear said an American tests positive for COVID every 1.2 seconds, and an American dies from COVID every one minute, 47 seconds.
The state set a record for new cases last week with 11,700. The old record of 9,335 was set the previous week.
Kentucky’s testing positivity rate is 6.25%.
