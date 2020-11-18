Keeneland

 Jonathan Palmer

Gov. Andy Beshear is encouraging those in and around Fayette County to take advantage of COVID-19 surge testing at Keeneland Race Course.

“We are seeing an alarming rise in coronavirus cases across the commonwealth and, unfortunately, Fayette County has emerged as one of the hardest-hit areas,” Beshear said in a news release.

“We need everyone to do their part as a member of Team Kentucky to slow the spread of this deadly virus. Surge testing gives us a real chance to halt this spread. These tests are free, so there are no barriers. Get tested. Do it for yourself, for your family and for your community.”

The governor recently announced surge testing through a partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

In addition to the Lexington site, surge testing has been conducted in Louisville at the Kentucky Exposition Center.

Kentuckians who use the surge testing can expect PCR test results within two or three days. Each person tested also will receive a pack of five cloth face coverings provided by HHS.

Appointments are required and can be made online under the Kentucky tab at www.doineedacovid19test.com

At Keeneland, drive-through testing will be conducted Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Registered participants are asked to use the Keeneland Gate 1 access, at Versailles Road and Man O’ War Boulevard, to access the Keene Barn parking lot test site, 4201 Versailles Road.

All Kentuckians are welcome at the testing sites. There currently are more than 350 testing sites across the commonwealth.

