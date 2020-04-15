First Care Urgent Care in Frankfort is now offering COVID-19 testing.
The clinic, located at 301 Versailles Road, will offer testing to patients with respiratory illnesses, such as the flu, cold or symptoms of COVID-19 — cough, fever and shortness of breath.
Testing is also optional for those who have been exposed to known COVID-19 patients.
Patients will remain in the car during the duration of their visit. When arriving at the clinic, patients will be screened for symptoms, health history, a virtual telemedicine exam with a provider and a nasal swab if provider deems it medically necessary. Prior to the nasal swab, a flu or strep test may be conducted to rule out those illnesses.
According to a press release from the clinic, test results typically take 1-3 days to return from labs. There is a limited number of tests the clinic will be able to conduct per day.
“We’ve worked extremely hard to get COVID-19 test kits to bring to our communities,” Rob Pantoja, CEO of First Care Urgent Care, said. “There is a screening process to determine whether a test is warranted and our daily supplies are limited, however, it’s critical we return to our important role in the health care community and provide support to our local hospitals.”
Curbside testing will be conducted following CDC guidelines. Testing is available during current business hours from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on the weekends.
All major insurance plans are accepted, including Medicare, Medicaid and Veterans Administration. COVID-10 testing for patients without insurance costs $89.
